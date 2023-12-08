Customs NPRO, CSC Maiwada, Clinches ‘Spokesperson of the Year’ Award

The Nigeria Customs Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Spokesperson of the Year’ Award by Spokesperson’s Digest, a division of Image Merchant Public Relations.

The event, held in Abuja and attended by distinguished personalities, showcased Maiwada’s exceptional public relations contributions and unwavering commitment to the Nigeria Customs Service.

In an exclusive post-award interview with NCBN Correspondents, Maiwada shared insights into the driving forces behind his success.

“This accolade not only acknowledges my dedication but also inspires me to elevate my contributions further. My motivation comes from a deep passion for my work and the unwavering support of my dedicated team,” he stated emphatically.

Known for his dynamic leadership style, Maiwada attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of his staff.

He added, “Today’s recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of my team, serving as a motivating force to strive for excellence.”

Beyond the immediate team, Maiwada expressed gratitude for the motivational guidance he receives from the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his Management Team. He highlighted his belief in extracting the best from his work, adding, “I believe in getting the best out of my work, and this passion, combined with the support of my team and the guidance from my elders, has been the driving force behind my success.”

The National PRO, recognized not just for his professional acumen but also for his commitment to mentorship, urged organizers to continue appreciating the dedication and enthusiasm of media practitioners and agencies.

He emphasized the need to sustain a culture of recognition for those making significant contributions in their respective fields.

In his closing remarks, Maiwada extended heartfelt appreciation to the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Headquarters Adeogun Alajogun, who represented the CGC at the event for his unwavering support, acknowledging his pivotal role in his accomplishments as the direct supervisor of the Nigeria Customs Service Public Relations Unit.

The ceremony not only celebrated an individual’s achievement but also highlighted the collaborative spirit and dedication within the Nigeria Customs Service, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in public relations.

