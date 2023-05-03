Customs, NAFDAC partner on prohibited products – Official

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Nigeria Customs Service says it is committed to collaborating with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on adherence to ban on prohibited products.

The National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Maiwada said the service had worked over the years with NAFDAC and other agencies in ensuring strict adherence to banned products and stressed that it would intensify its effort.

“Customs will continue to work with NAFDAC and other agencies at the various ports. Over the years, we have intercepted items of concern to other agencies and handed same over to them.

“We have intercepted food items, medication, hard drugs among others and we will not rest on oars in ensuring the safety of Nigerians,” he said.

“While Customs is doing excellently in beating smugglers to their antics, the service has also embarked on a modernisation programme to boost its effort.’’

Maiwada said with the modernisation programme, that the service would be fully automated and ensure precision among others.

He, however, urged smugglers to desist from their nefarious activities or face the wrath of the law.

NAN reports that NAFDAC recently reiterated its ban on importation of a brand of noodles among other things.

Meanwhile, some of the items on the Import Prohibition List as obtained from Customs Website www.customs.gov.ng are “Spaghetti/Noodles H.S. Code 1902.1100–1902.30.0000.”

Others are medicament falling under Headings 3003 and 3004, including Paracetamol tablets and Syrups, Cotrimozazole tablets and Syrups, Chloroquine tablets and Syrups.

Also, telephone recharge cards and vouchers 4911.9991.00 as well as used motor vehicles above 12 years from year of manufacture H.S. Code 8703.10.0000– 8703.90.0000 are banned. (NAN)