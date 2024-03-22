Customs moves regularise payment of import duties

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), under the directives of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has initiated a 90-day window, effective from 4th March 2024 to 5th July 2024, for the regularisation of import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

To ease economic hardship and encourage compliance, the Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy have approved the suspension of the 25% penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles.

Stakeholders, including vehicle owners, importers, and agents, are encouraged to seize this opportunity to regularise import duty payments within the designated 90-day timeframe.

By Chimezie Godfrey