Customs Management Engages Newly Promoted Comptrollers in 5-Day Leadership Retreat

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has organised a Leadership Retreat for its newly promoted Comptrollers to equip them with the necessary skills for effective service delivery.

The retreat, a collaboration between the Department of Human Resources Development and the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), started on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, at the Ahmad Makarfi Hall of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Declaring the retreat open, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, delivered a lecture titled “The Strategic Environment and Effective Service Delivery in the Nigeria Customs Service.”

He highlighted the responsibilities that come with the new rank, stressing that Comptrollers must see themselves as key decision-makers responsible for driving policy implementation at various command levels.

“You have moved to this particular stage in service—more or less, you are now operating at the management level. For all you know, this is the last promotable rank you get, and because we interact with other members of society, you must know your roles at that level.” CGC Adeniyi told the participants.

Adeniyi charged the newly promoted Comptrollers to take a keen interest in the welfare of their subordinates, emphasising that leadership requires technical expertise and a deep sense of responsibility toward their officers.

He further urged them to uphold the integrity of the Service by protecting its interests and ensuring that their decisions align with Customs’ mandate.

“You have to be interested in the welfare of your staff members. You also have a duty to protect the interests and dignity of the Service. In addition, you must prioritise continuous training and capacity-building programmes for officers and men under your command.” He added.

In his remarks, the Commander of TRADOC, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG) Sulaiman Chiroma, highlighted the significance of the retreat in shaping the leadership abilities of the newly promoted officers.

He expressed gratitude to the CGC for facilitating the training, describing it as a strategic investment in the future of the Service.

“This retreat is designed to sharpen your leadership skills and enhance your ability to navigate the complexities of modern Customs operations. As Comptrollers, you are pivotal in promoting trade facilitation, revenue generation, and economic growth. This training will give you the tools to effectively meet those responsibilities.” DCG Chiroma stated.

Meanwhile, the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, delivered a lecture on Stakeholder Management, Media Relations, and Employee Engagement.

He explained the importance of effective communication in fostering strong relationships with external and internal stakeholders.

Maiwada urged the Comptrollers to cultivate a proactive approach in dealing with the media and the public, ensuring that information about Customs activities is communicated clearly and accurately.

He also emphasised the need for maintaining a positive working relationship with employees, as effective leadership depends on trust, motivation, and collaboration.

Other resource persons who presented lectures during the retreat include: Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in-charge of Human Resources Development, DCG Greg Itotoh, who took the newly promoted Comptrollers on Team Building, ACG Isah Umar in-charge of Headquarters who spoke about Integrity and Transparency.

Others were Prof. Hamid Sulaiman, who delivered a lecture on Public Policy Management and Leadership Challenges; Comptroller Naf’iu Isyaku, who presented a lecture on Customs Import and Export Process and Procedure, amongst other resource persons who delivered engaging topics aimed to enhance the efficiency of the new promoted Comptrollers in managing various Customs formations.

Meanwhile, the fifth day of the retreat focused on leadership ethics, stakeholder engagement, and national security, where Comptroller Haniel Hadison, in charge of Special Duties at the Service’s Headquarters, delivered a lecture on “Regimentation in the Nigeria Customs Service.”

He urged his colleagues to set a standard that junior officers would look up to, warning them against engaging in political activities.

Another lecture was delivered by Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, on “Border Crisis and National Security: An Appraisal.”

Comptroller Olomu examined the complexities of border security, trade facilitation, and the role of Customs in strengthening Nigeria’s economic and security framework.

Closing the retreat on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Human Resources Development, DCG Greg Itotoh, congratulated the newly promoted officers and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

He reiterated that the Service expects them to apply the knowledge gained from the retreat to improve Customs operations and enhance trade facilitation.