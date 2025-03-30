Customs Makes Largest PMS Seizure in Kebbi, Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Smuggling

Under Operation Whirlwind, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made its largest single seizure of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Kebbi State since the operation commenced.

Speaking on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Financial Administration and Special Duty, as well as the National Coordinator of Operation WhirWind, Hussein Ejibunu, disclosed this on Tuesday march 2025 during a press briefing in kebbi state.

According to Ejibunu, the smuggling of PMS poses a serious threat to the Nigerian economy, leading to revenue losses, distortion of trade statistics, artificial scarcity, and threats to national security. He emphasised that the operation demonstrates the NCS’s unwavering commitment to curbing illegal fuel smuggling.

“This seizure marks a significant milestone in our efforts to protect Nigeria’s critical resources. The Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in tackling smuggling activities that undermine government policies and economic stability,” he stated.

The interception, which was based on credible intelligence, occurred in the Tsamiya area of Kebbi State after days of surveillance. The seized items include Truck Plate number DC 7184 RB (Nigeria Plate Number), which Contains 766 jerrycans of 25 litres each and 18 drums of 200 litres each of PMS.

ACG Ejibunu also noted Truck number AT 2457 RUP (Republic of Benin plate): It contained 1,454 25-litre jerrycans and 18 200-litre drums of PMS.

According to him, Truck number BV C240 Arubi—Republic of Benin plate Contained 1,350 jerrycans, each 25 litres, and 18 drums, each 200 litres, of PMS.

Additionally, 805 kegs of 25 litres of PMS were seized at various flashpoints in the zone, including Dole Kaina Zaria Kalakala Tunga Waterside, Lolo, and Tsamiya.

Ejibunu reiterated the NCS’s commitment to sustaining the fight against fuel smuggling and strengthening inter-agency collaboration to secure Nigeria’s borders.

The Seized PMS was sold at a controlled price of 10,000 per 25-litre jerrican to ensure citizens benefit rather than the smugglers.

Speaking at the Press conference, Customs Area Controller of Kebbi Command, Comptroller Chidi Nwakureke, reiterated their commitment to combating smuggling in Kebbi State, emphasising a strengthened resolve to curb illicit trade activities.

Assured stakeholders of the agency’s dedication to enforcing trade regulations.

“We remain committed to facilitating trade and ensuring a seamless business environment for legitimate traders. For smugglers, our operations will only intensify to bring smuggling to its lowest possible level,” said.

The event showcased recent seizures, underscoring the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations. Nwakureke commended the efforts of Customs officers in executing successful enforcement actions.

He also acknowledged the collaboration with sister agencies, highlighting their critical role in ongoing anti-smuggling initiatives.

“This success is a testament to the dedication and synergy between Customs and other security agencies. We will continue to work together to protect the nation’s economy,” Nwakureke added.

The NCS reaffirmed its determination to sustain momentum in tackling smuggling while strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to facilitate legitimate trade.

Meanwhile, on his way back from Kebbi, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Hussein Ejibunu visited the Sokoto Customs Area Command, where he met with Customs Area Controller Sokoto-Zamfara Command, Comptroller Umar Abdulkadir and Officers and Men of the Service.

During the visit, he inspected command officers and men, reaffirming the NCS’s commitment to border security and the fight against smuggling.