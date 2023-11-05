Customs Launches 2—Day Training  on Geospatial Technology for Staff

…Reiterates Commitment to Deal with Economic Saboteurs

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria Customs Service pays attention to embracing technological advancements to enhance its activities, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, launched a two-day workshop on GEOSPATIAL techniques for the officers and men of the Service.

The program, according to the CGC, ably represented by Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Sa’idu Galadima, will enlighten the officers to have a practical understanding of border security — which will yield positive results in boosting Nigeria’s economy.

He spoke on the CGC’s passion for intensifying the Service’s efficiency, leveraging technology to enhance trade and curb smuggling amongst other criminalities.

The DCG described him as “a person who extremely supports technology.”

On her part, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of ICT/Modernization, Kikelomo Adeola, said introducing GEOSPATIAL technology training for Customs officers will enable the Service to maximize its war against smuggling.

She said, “Gone are those days when officers carry guns to scout smugglers in the bushes; that’s why we deemed it necessary to introduce this geospatial program to equip our staff with requisite experience in checkmating smuggling activities while in their offices.”

According to her, the workshop, if concluded, will enable the Service to detect all the illegal and unapproved routes made by smugglers across the border areas and also deploy intervention to thwart their nefarious activities.

She said, “This training will go a long way in strengthening Customs’ unflinching efforts to improve trade in Nigeria, so geospatial doesn’t only give insight to our offices to mitigate smuggling through technological moonroof, but also gives accurate and timely intelligence to ensure that anti-smuggling activities are perfectly achieved.”

