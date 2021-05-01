Customs invades Ibadan market, carts away truckloads of foreign rice

May 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Men of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A invaded Oja Oba Market in Ibadan in early hours of Saturday and carted away truckloads of foreign bags of rice

News of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that officers broke into shops and warehouses in market taking away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.

NAN that invasion coming barely a month after a incident at Bodija Market, where men of the service also carried out a operation.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Mr Theophilus Duniya, Saturday’s operation telephone interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Duniya said the act which established the service empowered it to break into any shop warehouse whenever it  suspects contraband items are stocked in them.

“Yes an operation was carried out at the market.

” I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that evacuated presently.

“Normally after interception, examination are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.

” As I speak with you, am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that was an operation and some bags of rice evacuated.

“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with without warrant,” Duniya said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,