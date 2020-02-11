Customs intercepts Pangolin scales worth billions of Naira

The Nigeria Customs Services, (NCS) has intercepted Pangolin scales worth billions of naira in Adamawa.

Pangolin is an African and Asian mammal that has a body covered with horny overlapping scales, a small head with an elongated snout, a long sticky tongue for catching ants and termites, and a tapering tail.

NAN reports that Pangolin scales, like rhino horn, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis.

Mr. Kamaldeen Olumoh, the Comptroller in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, told newsmen while displaying the exhibits on Tuesday in Yola, that the Pangolin scales was smuggled into Nigeria from neighboring Cameron and was seized in 2019.

“The Command in 2019 seized about five sacks full of Pangolins scales trying to smuggle into Nigeria along Nigeria-Cameron International borders.

“A long truck popularly known as “Trailer” was apprehended along Mubi-Yola federal highway carrying 266 bags of banned foreign rice.

“The rice was concealed inside 100 kg bags and two suspects were also arrested in connection with the contraband, ” Olumoh said.

He said the command also intercepted abandoned truck carrying about 35 drums of petroleum product around Belel town in Maiha local government area of Adamawa.

The truck according to the commander was abandoned by suspected smugglers after it developed technical problem.

He said that in 2019, the command generated N161.9 million naira more than the given target of N148.6 million naira.

”In 2019, the Command achieved major anti-smuggling feats with about 74 seizure of different contrabands and arrest of 20 suspects,” Olumoh said.(NAN)