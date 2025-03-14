Customs Intercepts Over $1.1m, SR135.900 Undeclared Foreign Currency at Mallam Aminu Kano Int’l Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a total of $1,154,900 (One Million, One Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars) and SR135,900 (One Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred Saudi Riyals) undeclared foreign currency at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

In a statement, the National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada disclosed that the seizure was made recently during a routine baggage check on an inbound passenger, Hauwa Ibrahim Abdullahi, who arrived on Saudi Airline Flight No. SV401 from Saudi Arabia.

He said,” During the physical examination of the passenger’s luggage conducted by NCS Officers, the undeclared currency was discovered concealed within palm-date fruit packs locally referred to as Dabino. This interception aligns with the Nigeria

“Customs Service’s commitment to enforcing financial regulations and preventing illicit financial flows across Nigeria’s borders.

“ In line with established procedures, the suspect and the seized foreign currency have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and necessary legal action. Subsequently, the court convicted the defendant as charged and ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared money to the Federal Government in line with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

“The Service reiterates that all travelers must comply with Nigeria’s financial regulations, particularly the legal requirement to declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the approved threshold when traveling in or out of the country.”

Maiwada pointed out that the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995, provide clear guidelines on currency declaration.

“Non-compliance with these regulations constitutes a violation of Nigerian law and attracts severe penalties. The Service, therefore, urges the public to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid legal consequences” he stressed.

He reiterated that under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, the NCS remains resolute in its enforcement efforts to combat smuggling, illicit financial transactions, and other trans-border crimes.

According to him, the latest seizure highlights the Service’s unwavering dedication to protecting the nation’s economic interests and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

He assured that the NCS would continue to collaborate with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to strengthen border security, enhance compliance with financial laws, and safeguard Nigeria’s economy.

“Travelers and stakeholders in the financial sector are advised to remain vigilant and always adhere to lawful financial practices,” he stated.