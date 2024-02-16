Customs intercepts N19.6m worth of sex enhancement drugs in Sokoto

The Nigeria Custom Service (NSC) joint border patrol team sector IV

has seized consignment of sex enhancement drugs worth N19.6 duty paid value in Sokoto state.

The Coordinating Comptroller, Mr Kolapo Oladeji, made this known while briefing newsmen in Sokoto.

He said that trucks of food items were also intercepted at Kajji community on the Sokoto-Kebbi road.

Oladeji added that the intercepted trucks load of food items were heading to Niger Republic though the Kebbi border that action that contravened regulations.

“We will leave no stone unturned to block food smuggling out of the country because of the current situation in the country

“We all know that prices of food items have skyrocketed because of the activities of some Nigerians.

“Our people are hungry but they prefer to take the food to other country despite the border closures imposed by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

” We will continue to trail them and block their routes. And whoever is caught in this nefarious act will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

According to him, some consignment of counterfeit drugs which duty paid values were not yet ascertained had also been seized during the routine operations.

” These drugs are very dangerous to the health of our people, some of them even carried fake National Agency For Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration and expiring dates,” he said.

He added that the NCS operatives also apprehended 60 jerry cans of petroleum products bring smuggle outside the country.

The Team leader solicited for peoples cooperation and support with intelligent information that would assist officials to stop activities that crippled nation’s economy and public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by officials of NAFDAC, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and others sister agencies. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu