Customs intercepts 73 locally manufactured guns, 891 cartridges in Kebbi 

He said that upon careful examination, the sacks were found to contain the weapons.

The PRO said that three persons were arrested and detained while a preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Attah quoted the Controller of FOU Zone B, Hamisu Albashir, as saying that the feat was a signal to all those who might be planning to bring any harmful items into the country through the zone.

He appealed to the general public, especially border dwellers, to provide credible information for effective border security. (NAN)