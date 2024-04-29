Customs intercepts  241 empty packages  of OTRAVIN nasal drops in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intercepted a passenger with 241 empty packages of OTRAVIN and 80 pieces of OTRAVIN nasal drops.

The command apprehended passenger who arrived from Cairo via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET941 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer(PRO), Mr Saidu Nuruddeen,described the seizure as “significant.”

“At approximately 01:00hrs today, a passenger arriving from Cairo via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET941 was intercepted during a joint security check.

“The examination of the passenger’s luggage revealed that 241 empty packages of OTRAVIN and 80 pieces of OTRAVIN nasal drops.

“NAFDAC, a key partner in the joint security check, has expressed interest in the seized items, particularly the nasal drops.

“In accordance with due process, the items have been detained, and a smooth transfer to NAFDAC is being facilitated,” Nuruddeen said.

He said the successful operation was a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the commitment of their personnel to combating smuggling and ensuring national security.

He said the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Dauda Ibrahim Chana, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for their leadership and support always.

“He equally appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the personnel of the service and those of NDLEA, NAFDAC, and NQS who worked together to achieve this remarkable outcome,”he said.

The PRO added that the command remained committed to protecting the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.(NAN)

By Aminu Garko