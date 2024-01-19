Customs in Oyo/Osun seizes contrabands worth N454.2m in 2023

Oyo/Osun Customs Area Command says the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the contraband goods seized by the command in 2023 stood at N454.24 million.

The Command’s Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded by the command in 2023 and part of 2024.

Oramalugo further said that a total of N71.292 billion was generated as revenue in 2023.

He said the seizure items are 88 sacks and 349 wraps of Canabis Sativa, 4,039 kegs of petrol, 9,595 bags of 50kg foreign rice and 35 units of used vehicles.

Others are 177 bales and 13 sacks of second hand clothing, 3,702 pieces of uses tyres and 100 pieces of uncut timber.

He said that the commitment of the command in combating smuggling activities remained unwavering and would continue to intensify efforts at curbing illicit trade, safeguarding national security and protect local industries from unfair competition.

“With the use of coordinated border management, intelligence-driven risk management and continuous enforcement operations, we conducted numerous successful patrol operations that led to interception and seizure of many contraband goods.

“The milestone recorded by the command was made possible through timely sharing of credible intelligence and synergy between all units of Nigeria Customs Service resident with Oyo/Osun states and other security agencies,” he said.

Oramalugo said that the command was committed to build on the successes of 2023 and address the challenges encounter during the period with renewed vigour.

He said that the command would further strengthen collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, residents and other stakeholders in suppressing smuggling in the command.

He further said that the seizure made by the command between Jan.1 to 18, 2024 includes 70 bags of 50kg of foreign rice, 3,325 littres of petrol, 100 prices of timber and one unit of motor vehicle.

Oramalugo said that it was prohibited to export raw timber and that the command would continue to ensure smugglers of prohibited items don’t have their way.

He further called on smugglers and those dealing in drug to shun the act for the future of the younger generation and the country at large.

Oramalugo expressed his gratitude to the NCS Comptroller General, Bashir Adeniyi and his management team for their continuous support to the command which led to the realisation of the set objective and enhance performance by the command. (NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu

