Customs in Kano, Jigawa generates N28.8bn in 8 months

By Aminu Garko

Kano-Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected N28.8 billion as revenue from January to August.

NCS outgoing Area Comptroller, Sambo Dangaladima, made this known while handing over to the new Area Comptroller, Dauda Ibrahim Chana in Kano on Wednesday.

Dangaladima said that about N5.1 billion was collected in August due to aggressive and strict compliance adopted by the area command.

He explained that the command had put in place sensitive security measures that would ensure goods coming into its areas of jurisdiction paid duties.

Similarly the area command has seized prohibited items worth N284 million in the last eight months.

” We have since positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in sharp practices and illegal businesses,” he said.

The outgoing Comptroller said that the area command had ordered officers deployed to border posts to intensify efforts in preventing any form of smuggling activities.

Dangaladima called on officers and men of the command to extend support and cooperation to the new area comptroller.

Earlier,the new Comptroller, Chana, promised to uphold the core values and principles of the service while enhancing efficiency and transparency in customs operations.

He said the command was putting measures in place to step up security at the border posts, to curtail illegal trades and prevent contraband from coming into the country.

The comptroller explained that the command would also carry out 100 per cent physical examination to prevent offensive goods from being smuggled into the country through its areas of supervision.

He also promised to uphold the core values and principles of the service while enhancing efficiency and transparency in customs operations.

“I am honored and humbled to assume leadership of the command, one of the most dynamic within the Nigeria Customs Service.

“I pledge to work tirelessly alongside our dedicated customs officers to ensure the efficient and transparent management of customs operations in Kano Area Command.

” We will enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security in line with the directives of the management of the Nigeria Customs Service,” he said. ( NAN)

