Customs impound N278m worth of smuggled pharmaceutical product, others, in one month

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



Nigeria Customs (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, says it seized smuggled pharmaceutical products and other , with Duty Paid Value of 278 million, last month.

Controller charge of zone, Mr Al-Bashir Hamisu, started this on Tuesday  Kaduna while displaying seized to journalists.He listed as 371 packs and bottles  of pharmaceutical products, 250 parcels of Cannabis (Indian Hemp),  727 cartons  of  foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 493 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 287  cartons of foreign tea.

Others are 147 bales of foreign second hand clothing , 105 cartons  of foreign Eva soap, vegetable oil, sweets and candies, as well as fairly used vehicles, among others.Hamisu pledged that his unit would that items not smuggled into the country, just as he solicited for the cooperations of Nigerians checking the activities of smugglers.(NAN) 

