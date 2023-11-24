Customs hands over seized illicit substances weighing over 15,000kg to NDLEA

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) delivered a blow to drug cartels operating within the nation’s coastal waters and land borders by handing over hard substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and Tramadol, to the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The handover ceremony occurred on Thursday, 23 November 2023, at the Customs Warehouse in Karu, Abuja.

During a joint press briefing, Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, disclosed that the illicit substances were seized in operations conducted by the Western Marine Command, FOU Zone ‘A,’ and Zone ‘B’ formations. Notable contributors to this effort included the Ogun 1 Area Command and Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C.’

The CGC stated that the Nigeria Customs Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) solidified their commitment to combat drug trafficking by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on 4 April 2023.

CGC Adeniyi emphasized the significance of community support in the battle against drug trafficking, stating, “This is a battle for every citizen.” He detailed the seized items, including 13,567 parcels of Cannabis Sativa from Zone ‘A,’ 1,511 parcels and 292 bags of Indian Hemp from Zone ‘B,’ and 3,213 parcels and blocks, along with 935 sacks of Cannabis Sativa from Zone ‘C’.

From Ogun I Command, 2,223 wraps and 144 sacks of Cannabis Sativa, weighing a total of 3,312.7kg, were seized. Additionally, the Western Marine Command contributed with 2,205 parcels weighing 624kg.

The Director of Narcotics, Samuel Gazama, representing the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its pivotal role in cleansing the country of illicit drugs. He stressed the severe societal threat posed by Cannabis Sativa and affirmed the NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to collaboration with the NCS in the relentless fight against drug trafficking. Gazama concluded, “We will not relent until our battles on drug trafficking are achieved.”

