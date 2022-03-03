Customs hands over 723kg Indian hemp to NDLEA in Kebbi 

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) on Thursday handed over 723 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa worth N28.9 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi.

The Customs Comptroller in Kebbi, Mr Joseph Attah, handed over the seized substance to NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Peter Odaudu, in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the handover of the cannabis was in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration.

“The item was seized by the gallant officers and men of the Command on Kamba-Bunza Road based on credible intelligence. The street value of the quantity stands at N28,920,000,” he said.

Attah pledged that the command would continue to rid the state of smugglers in line with its mandate.

“I specifically mentioned fuel and foreign parboiled rice as products my men should keep watchful eyes on.

“The operational strategy of the Command has been restructured and rejigged. Patrol teams in the Command have been reoriented with new anti-bunkering and rapid response teams created.

“They have mandate of ensuring that rice and fuel smugglers do not have a field day in our area of jurisdiction.

“Already our efforts and determination have started paying off.

“In just about three weeks, we have intercepted and seized 7,350 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 16 bales of second hand clothing and other items with a Duty Paid Value of N32,285,154.

“The PMS, owing to its inflammable nature, has since been auctioned to the public with the proceeds generated as fees from the auction sale remitted to the Federal Government coffers in line with our extant laws.”

Attah assured farmers that the onslaught on fuel smugglers would not affect the supply of fuel for farming activities.

“We are aware that Kebbi state is the hub of rice farming.

“Hence we are putting modalities in place to ensure that our onslaught on fuel smugglers does not affect our farmers who use the fuel for irrigation.

“We are willing to support the farmers.

“In the same vein, our reinvigorated effort will ensure that importation of foreign parboiled rice into the country at the expense of investors in rice farming is not allowed,” the comptroller said.

In his remarks, Odaudu commended the existing synergy between the customs service and NDLEA, saying it would promote security and reduce crime in the state.

“No one agency by itself can do it; it is this collaboration that will help us.

“We must collaborate against illegal drugs to, at least, reduce the incidences of criminality and insecurity,” he said. (NAN)

