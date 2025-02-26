Customs hands over 2 suspects l, 2,433kg cannabis, 195 codeine to NAFDAC, NDLEA

The Western Marine Command, (WMC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 4,973 loaves of cannabis sativa weighing 2,433kg and 195 bottles of 300ml codeine

By Aisha Cole

The Western Marine Command, (WMC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 4,973 loaves of cannabis sativa weighing 2,433kg and 195 bottles of 300ml codeine to the appropriate authorities in Lagos.

The authorities are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The command’s Customs Area Controller, Compt. Paul Bamisaiye, did the hand over in Lagos on Wednesday.

Bamisaiye said that the seizure took place along the waterways near Bar Beach Outstation in Lagos through the relentless efforts and commitment of dedicated customs officers.

He said the seizure would aid the fight against drug abuse and illicit trade.

“In a recent operation by one of the command patrol team on Monday within Badagry axis, officers arrested two suspects with 29 loaves of Cannabis Sativa concealed in a sack of rebagged rice were intercepted.

“Today, we formally hand over 4,973 loaves of Cannabis Sativa, two suspects and 195 bottles of 300ml codeine to NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and prosecution.

“These seizures were made across the South-Western waterways, reaffirming our commitment at the Western Marine Command to securing our waterways and stopping illicit trade,”Bamisaiye said.

He attributed the success to the strong inter-agency collaboration adding that no single agency can win the fight alone.

Bamisaiye said that the government agencies were making real impact collectively.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management team for providing the right equipment, welfare, and good working conditions that empowered its officers to carry out their duties effectively.

Bamisaiye expressed optimism that the handing over would aid the fight against drug abuse and illicit trade.

He urged smugglers to desist from the unlawful trade, adding that customs officers were vigilant, resolute, and not relented.

The Commander, Western Command of NDLEA,, Mr Morrison Udo, while receiving the intercepted 4,973 loaves of cannabis sativa and the two suspect, commended the continuous synergy between the agency and the NCS.

Udo said that NDLEA would take the suspect to court for trial, adding that they will carry customs along on the matter.

Also, the Assistant Director Public Relations of NAFDAC, Mr Adegboyega Osiyemi, received the 195 bottles of 300ml codeine.

Osinyemi appreciate the NCS for not allowing the smugglers to succeed in taking the drugs to the society.

He urged the smugglers to embrace legitimate business and support government to build a healthy society (NAN)



