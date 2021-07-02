Customs hands over 2 drug suspects to NDLEA in Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, says it has handed over two suspects arrested in Kaduna in possession of a large supply of Cannabis to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists in Kaduna by the Comptroller of the unit, Mr Al-Bashir Hamisu.

Hamisu said that the suspects, Monday Ike and Emeka Akwali. were arrested in possession of the substance in 167 packages in a Honda Accord vehicle with registration number AEE 132 AA on the Zaria-Kaduna road.

The Comptroller said that officers of the service acting on credible information received stopped the car and its occupants at 2.10pm and found the cannabis concealed in the packages.

Hamisu, when handing over the suspects with the items, tasked the NDLEA to further investigate the suspects with the aim of uncovering all those behind the illicit trade

He also advised traders and the general public to cooperate with NCS and other security agencies and report criminal activities in the area.(NAN)

