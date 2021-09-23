Customs handover N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC

The Kano/Jigawa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday handed 185 cartons of unregistered and expired drugs worth N200 million to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).The command’s Controller, Mr Suleiman Umar, handed over the drugs to Kano State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Shaba Muhammad.He said that the drugs were seized by the command from smugglers from July to date.

“The patronage and consumption of unregistered, hard and expired drugs are of great concern due to their consequences on our teeming youths.“Most criminal acts are carried out under the influence of these hard drugs;

we will continue to stop it at all cost,” the controller said.Umar assured that the customs service would continue to carry out its enforcement duties with utmost professionalism and caution, based on actionable intelligence information.He urged the public to continue to cooperate with the service, so as to insulate the economy from smugglers and protect people’s health.

In his remarks, the NAFDAC coordinator appreciated the existing synergy between his organisation and the customs service in tackling the movement of illicit drugs in the country.“You have saved so many people from the dangers of such drugs if it had gone into circulation,” Muhammad said, and urged the people to expose those dealing in illicit drugs.He also advised the people to patronize only registered pharmacies, to avoid consumption of expired drugs. (NAN)

