Customs hand over intercepted contraband pharmaceuticals to NAFDAC

By Peter Okolie

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit Zone C, Owerri has handed over assorted contraband pharmaceuticals worth millions of Naira to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Comptroller Michael Ugbuagu, in-charge of NCS Zone C, Owerri, handed over the confiscated contrabands to the Coordinator of NAFDAC in Imo, Mrs Mercy Ndukwe on Friday in Owerri.

Ugbuagu, who showcased the contraband medicaments, said they were intercepted by officers of FOU Zone C between January and February, 2025, during routine patrol operations.

He said the 35 assorted seized items were unregistered, expired and controlled pharmaceuticals including Cadolin, Tutolin, and Tramed.

Ugbuagu said some of them were concealed in sacks with other non-contraband goods instead of cartons.

“Most of the items were seized in Onitsha head bridge and some at Ewu on their way to other parts of the country.

“Most times, the items are conveyed through waybills, making it difficult to make arrests,” he stated.

Ugbuagu said the handover of the confiscated items were in line with the policy Trust of Collaboration and fostering inter-agency relationship of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Responding, the NAPTIP coordinator, Ndukwe, lauded the collaboration between the two agencies, noting that it had helped to control sale and consumption of unregistered and controlled substances in the country. (NAN)