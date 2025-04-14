Customs hand over 1,400kg cannabis sativa to NDLEA in Akure

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Command has handed over 140 sacks of substances suspected to be Cannabis sativa weighing 1,400kg

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Command has handed over 140 sacks of substances suspected to be Cannabis sativa weighing 1,400kg to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The substance estimated to have a market value of N112 million was handed over to the NDLEA on Monday in Akure.

The NCS Comptroller in charge of the command, Mrs Morenikeji Bewaji, said that the substance was intercepted while being conveyed by two suspects in Ado Ekiti on Dec. 7, 2024.

Bewaji explained that the suspects, who were on bail on health grounds, absconded, but disclosed that their surety, Mr Ale Victor Ayodeji had been arrested and handed over to the NDLEA for prosecution.

She decried the increase in trade of illicit drugs; particularly cannabis sativa, which according to her, posed grave threat to the society.

The comptroller said that drug abuse had fuelled criminal activities, insecurity, and undermined the socio-economic stability of the nation.

Bewaji said that these vices not only erode the values of our communities but also jeopardise the future of our youth and affect national progress.

”In our fight against this threat of illicit drugs in our country, inter-agency collaboration remains a cornerstone for success.

”The partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the NDLEA is a shining example of effective synergy.

”Together, the two agencies, have achieved significant milestones, and we are committed to further strengthening this collaboration to reduce, if not totally eliminate illicit drugs.

”We will continue to intensify our operations by leveraging intelligence, collaborating with other security agencies, and engaging critical stakeholders,” Bewaji said.

She promised that the two security agencies had resolved to be steadfast to ensure the safety and security of the nation while promoting legitimate trade.

Bewaji urged members of the public to join hands with the NSC by providing timely and credible information, saying that the battle against drug trafficking and other forms of criminality required a collective effort.

”Together, through effective collaboration and partnership, we can achieve our shared mandate of safeguarding the health, security, and future of our society,” she said.

The NCS comptroller commended the NDLEA for its outstanding dedication and contributions to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

She said that the service remained committed to supporting the NDLEA’s noble efforts to achieve the shared vision of a drug-free Nigeria.

Responding, the state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Nanzing Sallah, applauded the NSC for the huge seizure of the drugs.

Sallah, who was represented by Mr Adaramola Olumuyiwa, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics in the state, said that the synergy would surely continue in fighting criminalities in the society. (NAN)