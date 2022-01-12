Customs generates N9.85bn in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command,has generated N9.85 billion from January to December 2021 as revenue.

The Area Controller, Hussaini Bello, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Bello said that the revenue generated surpassed that of year 2020, with N2,942,090,047.

“Under my leadership as the pioneer Customs Area Controller in Kwara, we have witnessed tremendous increment in our revenue.

“From July 2019 to December 2021 (29 months), the command generated and remitted the sum of N19,159, 240,134 to the federation account,” he said.

Bello said that a large seizure of ammunition, packaged in 25 packs of 25 rounds each and contained in 14 cartons, worth N1,444,000, was part of the seizures.

He said that the seizure was made around Bukuro axis of the command.

“Based on intelligence report, the command intercepted a Peugeot 504 vehicle, with registration number; AP 448 AKD.

“On searching the vehicle, we discovered a large quantity of pump action cartridges, suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“Section 149 of Customs and Exercise Management Act (CEMA) of April, 1958, Cap 45 LFN 2004 (as amended), gives Customs officers power to search vehicles and ships,” he said.

The area controller said that with the insecurity in the country, if the 3,620 rounds of live ammunition escaped into the country and fall into wrong hands, the result would have been disastrous,” he said.

Bello said that in spite of resistance, threats and confrontations with stones and other dangerous weapons by the perpetrators of the criminal act, officers were able to evacuate 402 bags of foreign rice.

He said that continuous attack on the officers would not deter them from performing their duties and warned perpetrators to desist, as any method used would be uncovered. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

