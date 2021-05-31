Customs generates N799bn in 5 months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N799 billion between January and May .

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Joseph Attah, disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Attah said that the was higher compared with what was realised in the same period in 2020, adding that there is difference of N226.1 billion.

This, he added, was possible due to strict of all extant rules governing imports, exports and excise in the country.

He noted that the strategic deployment of and automation of the processes and regulations also contributed to the feat achieved.

According to him, increasing inclination of and men to put national interest above selves also responsible for the improvement of .

He said other reasons were robust stakeholders sensitisation, increasing level of from stakeholders and improved working relation with the .

The spokesperson added that the management under the leadership of retired Col. Hameed Ali had to take strategic actions that would impact positively on national economy and security. (NAN)

