Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCustoms generates N1.13bn in Katsina State – Controller
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProjectSecurity

Customs generates N1.13bn in Katsina State – Controller

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
57
NCS

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated more than N1.132 billion in 2023 fiscal year.

By Abbas Bamali

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated more than N1.132 billion in 2023 fiscal year.

The Command’s Controller, Mr Mohammed Umar, disclosed this on Friday in Katsina while decorating 30 newly promoted officers of the command.

According to him, the success was recorded in spite of the challenges of banditry and border closure with the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He stated that the revenue within the period was a shortfall from the 2023 revenue target of N1.304 billion given to the command.

“This figure represents about 87.8 per cent of the revenue target issued.

Umar added that the command ensured compliance with the directive on border closure by strictly adhering and enforcing the principles guiding the instruction.

“The command, during the period, intercepted 369 contraband, including used vehicles, tyres, second-hand clothing, vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, among others.

He added that the command made significant progress in fostering synergy with other security agencies for intelligence gathering and improved operations within and outside the border corridors.

According to him, the command has a cordial working relationship with the state government, traditional institutions, and also religious leaders.

“We also have good understanding with border communities, and other stakeholders in the trade supply chain, and such would continue to facilitate trade without compromising economic and national security.

“We could not have achieved this feat without the support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi, his management team, officers and men of the command, and other units of the service,” he said.

He charged the promoted officers to rededicate themselves to work and deliver the service’s constitutional mandate of revenue generation, legitimate trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling.

“You must ensure you behave as responsible officers wherever you find yourselves by giving your uniform the respect it deserves because so many wish to be where you are today,” Umar tasked them. (NAN)

Previous article
Edo Poll: Expression of Interest, Nomination forms available to all aspirants – APC
Next article
Legal luminary calls for presidential taskforce to identify corrupt officers in EFCC
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.