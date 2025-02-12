Customs generate N50.8b revenue in Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Area Command, says it generated N50.8 billion as revenue in 2024.

By Stanley Nwanosike

Mrs Comfort Ukpanah, Comptroller in charge of the area disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ukpanah said that the feat was achieved by the area command through the motivation and implementation of the vision and policy guidelines of the Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

She said that working with the three policy guidelines of the C-G of Customs, which include consultation, innovation and consolidation, enabled the command achieve the milestone.

According to her, sticking to the C-G of Customs practical vision and guidelines, the Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command for the first time, was able to meet and surpass its revenue target for 2024.

”This is against the N28 billion collected in 2023, and a clear indication that the economy of the South-East is rebounding.”

The comptroller appreciated officers and men of the command for their resilience and hard work.

She assured the C-G of Customs as well as stakeholders of the command’s commitment to ensuring it surpasses the 2025 revenue target.

She added that command holds its stakeholders in high esteem, adding that the days of scaring them away, and the stakeholders cutting corners were over.

The comptroller said that stakeholders had been sensitised on the need to do the right thing, which was paying the right duty for every duty payable consignment.

”This has worked out and led to a turnaround for more revenue generation, more due diligence by our personnel and seamless operation by the command,” she said.(NAN)