Customs generate N15bn revenue in 4 months in Ogun 

The Ogun II Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has generated over N15billion revenue between January and April.

By Abiodun Lawal

The Ogun II Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has generated over N15billion revenue between January and April.

Customs Area Controller, Mr Bisi Alade disclosed this at a news conference in Abeokuta on Friday.

Alade noted that the command’s collective efforts and dedication to duty had yielded remarkable achievements in recent months.

He stressed that the revenue was generated through the command’s strategic efforts and unified operations.

The area controller added that the revenue collected for the first quarter of 2025, represented 40 per cent increase compared to the over N9billion generated same period in 2024.

“This achievement is a testament to the diligence, commitment and professionalism of our officers and men who have worked tirelessly to ensure we exceed our revenue targets.

“It is also indicative of our unwavering commitment to the economic growth and development of our nation.

“We generated over N8billion from Excise and over N7billion from free trade zone,” he said.

According to Alade, an unauthorised factory operating illegally was discovered by the command and subsequently brought under excise control.

He attributed the success to several strategic initiatives implemented by the Customs area controller in recent months.

He appreciated the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi’s principles of consolidation, collaboration and innovation.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment and determination to surpass the performance in the coming months with improved compliance of the trading community.

“We will continue to dialogue and educate the stakeholders and the local business community. We shall maintain success through synergy with other partners while discharging our statutory responsibilities,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)