Customs FOUC gets new comptroller

Mr Ali Ibrahim has assumed duty as new comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC), Owerri, Imo.

This was stated in a release signed by the FOUC Public Relations Officer, Mr Jerry Attah, on Thursday in Owerri.

Ibrahim, while addressing FOUC’s principal officers, congratulated his predecessor, Mr Yusuf Lawal, on his successful retirement and prayed for God’s blessings in his future endeavours.

The FOUC boss urged the officers to maintain the status quo by recording monumental seizures and raise maximum Demand Notices.

He thanked the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali, (rtd.) for the opportunity to serve and pledged his unwavering commitment to the fight against smuggling.

“I congratulate my friend and brother on his successful retirement and pray God to grant every one of us the grace to peacefully retire in good health.

“I also thank the Comptroller General and his management for the opportunity to serve and pledge my commitment to service in line with my constitutional mandate,” he said.

Ibrahim called on officers and men of FOUC to fully cooperate with him for best results while assuring them of his commitment to their welfare.

He advised journalists on positivity, objectivity and pledged his readiness to synergise with them for the overall good of the unit in particular and the service in general.

“May I use this opportunity to solicit maximum cooperation from our men and officers to ensure compliance with the current import and export guidelines.

“Also, may I warn smugglers that with our planned water-tight security, FOUC will be made uncomfortable for their illicit activities,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller in charge of FOUC Administration, Mr Sunday Opakanmi, described Lawal as a God-fearing, astute and friendly father figure whose achievements were written in gold.

Opakanmi prayed God to grant him long life and peace of mind to enable him enjoy his retirement. (NAN)

