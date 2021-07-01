Customs FOU Zone D seizes contraband worth N51m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone D, says it has seized contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) N51.2 million in the past four months. 

Mr Adesanmi Omiye, Customs Comptroller in charge the zone, stated this at a press on Thursday in .

Omiye said the goods were seized following series blockage and suppressing smuggling activities within it’s area operation between February and June.

He listed the items to include second-hand cars; used clothes, soap, pasta, rice, and textile materials with a DPV of N51.23 million.

Omiye said the seized goods included four used vehicles with DPV of N5.13 million; 27 belt of second hand clothes with DPV of N4.86 million and 236 cartoons of soap with DPV of N1.5 million.

Others were 196 cartons of pasta; 60 kegs of vegetable , 143 bags of imported rice, 52 used tyres, and 24 bundles of textile materials.

According to him, the operation of the FOU in line with the provision of Sections 8 and 158 as well as the Exercise Management Act Vap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amendmended. 

”The unprecedented seizures were achieved through sharing of information, intelligence gathering and doggedness of the officers and men of FOU Zone D,” he said.

While calling on the people to credible information to eradicate smuggling in the country, Omiye warned smugglers to shun the illegal act. 

The News Agency of Nigeria reports FOU Zone D comprises ; Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Plateau and Nasarawa States. (NAN)

