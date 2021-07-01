Customs FOU Zone D seizes contraband worth N51m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone D, says it has seized contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N51.2 million in the past four months.

Mr Adesanmi Omiye, Customs Comptroller in charge of the zone, stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Bauchi.

Omiye said the goods were seized following series of blockage and suppressing of smuggling activities within it’s area of operation between February and June.

He listed the items to include second-hand cars; used clothes, soap, pasta, rice, oil and textile materials with a DPV of N51.23 million.

Omiye said the seized goods included four used vehicles with DPV of N5.13 million; 27 belt of second hand clothes with DPV of N4.86 million and 236 cartoons of soap with DPV of N1.5 million.

Others were 196 cartons of pasta; 60 kegs of vegetable oil, 143 bags of imported rice, 52 used tyres, and 24 bundles of textile materials.

According to him, the operation of the FOU is in line with the provision of Sections 8 and 158 as well as the Exercise Management Act Vap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amendmended.

”The unprecedented seizures were achieved through sharing of information, intelligence gathering and doggedness of the officers and men of FOU Zone D,” he said.

While calling on the people to provide credible information to eradicate smuggling in the country, Omiye warned smugglers to shun the illegal act.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the FOU Zone D comprises Bauchi; Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Plateau and Nasarawa States. (NAN)

