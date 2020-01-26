Customs FOU Zone B intercept 3 trucks of smuggled sweets, green tea, cosmetics

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, has seized three trucks carrying cartons of sweets, green tea and cosmetics smuggled into the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Controller, Mr Mustapha Sarki-Kebbi in Katsina on Sunday.

He said the vehicles were arrested on Jibiya-Agangaro, Gurbinbaure and Katsina-Kano roads, a week ago.

Sarki-Kebbi said another petroleum tanker carrying foreign rice on Zaria-Kaduna road was also arrested.

The controller listed other items seized as: 1,577 bags of foreign rice, 207 Jerry cans of vegetable oil and 65,800 bales of textile materials.Other items were 322 bales of second-hand clothes, 343 cartons of spaghetti, 548 cartons of soap and 200 used tyres.

He noted that all the seized items had Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N399.4 million.

The controller revealed that the seizures were made across the entire zone between Jan. 1, and 23, 2020.

He reiterated the unit’s determination to continue its fight against smuggling of prohibited items into the country.

”We are appealing to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramification,” (NAN)