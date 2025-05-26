‎Customs, FMITI Launch Nigeria-East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor Trade Route

‎



‎The Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has commissioned the inaugural Nigeria–East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor, marking a major milestone in regional trade facilitation and continental integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. The historic flag-off event held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, drew key government stakeholders and aviation industry players.



‎



‎The high-level ceremony featured the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and Ms Adebola Agunbiade, Director of Commercial and Business Development, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who represented the Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.



‎



‎In his keynote address, CGC Adeniyi described the flag-off as a strategic breakthrough that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscores Customs’ leadership in AfCFTA implementation.



‎



‎“This is more than a ceremonial handover; it is a gateway to new opportunities for Nigerian businesses and proof that we are ready to lead Africa’s economic transformation through trade,” he said.



‎



‎The CGC disclosed that Customs facilitated exports valued at ₦136.65 trillion in 2024, a 219.5% increase from the previous year. He added that Q1 2025 exports saw a further 349% surge compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring Nigeria’s increasing dominance in regional exports.



‎



‎He revealed that as part of Customs’ commitment to supporting the trade corridor, the Service has introduced several enabling instruments, including issuing AfCFTA Certificates of Origin, digitalising export processes, and creating dedicated AfCFTA units across Customs commands.



‎



‎Commending the inter-agency collaboration that birthed the corridor, CGC Adeniyi urged other regional airlines and cargo operators to replicate the model across maritime, road, and rail routes.



‎



‎“This corridor must not stand alone. It is a template for future trade networks connecting seaports, airports, and borders for the prosperity of our people,” he declared.



‎



‎He also thanked development partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), FAAN, and all logistics stakeholders, for their professionalism and support in executing the corridor.



‎



‎“As we flag off this strategic route, we are flagging off a future of innovation, jobs, technology, and inclusive prosperity for the African continent,” the CGC concluded.



‎



‎Hon. Minister Oduwole described the initiative as a practical policy action designed to fast-track Nigeria’s economic diversification through export trade.



‎



‎“We are not just talking diversification, we are implementing it. Today’s launch signifies a turning point for our exporters, especially with the negotiated 50% freight rate reduction now in effect,” she said.



‎



‎She added that the Ministry would continue to support Nigerian businesses in scaling up value-added production and market access under the AfCFTA platform.



‎



‎The event’s highlight was the symbolic loading and handover of Nigerian export cargo to Uganda Airlines, signifying the operationalisation of the corridor. The Country Manager of Uganda Airlines, Patrick Ziwa, received the cargo, commending Nigeria’s leadership in air cargo innovation within Africa.



‎



‎“This is a strong statement by Nigeria to other African nations that regional trade is not just a vision it is already in motion,” Ziwa said.



‎



‎Following the cargo loading, AfCFTA Certificates of Origin were issued to a group of compliant Nigerian exporters, enabling them to access preferential tariff regimes across the East and Southern African markets.



‎



‎In her remarks, Ms Adebola Agunbiade reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to providing infrastructure and policies supporting air cargo efficiency.



‎



‎“FAAN, under the leadership of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, is fully aligned with the national export strategy and will continue to make our airports drivers of economic development,” she stated.



‎



