Customs set to float Broadcasting Network

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, is set to float Broadcasting Network to operate FM Radio and Television stations in the six geopolitical zones of the Country.

This it said, is in line with the ongoing reform of the Service.

PRNigeria gathered that the media outfits will strengthen the resolve of the institution to engender voluntary compliance from Stakeholders through continuous sensitisation and public education.

In its desire to ensure professionalism in the broadcast stations, the NCS engages the services of technical partners who will provide services that will meet global best practices in media operations.

According to the officials, the appointment of technical expert by NCS, owners of NCBN is in line with the CG’s vision” which places Premium on Stakeholders education.”

Further investigations by PRNigeria confirmed that the arrangement with an ICT company, Skytick Tech Global Limited was not in the form of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) but as a technical partner for the NCS as well as service provider to assist in the running of the radio and TV stations that will be launched after all processes completed.

When contacted the Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah confirmed the Service efforts to establish the NBCN.

He said: “the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Colonel Hamid Ali is committed to revolutionizing the Service Public Relations through NCBN using the state-of-the-art digital broadcasting investment.”

The customs spokesperson added that the broadcast station would aid in “rebranding the NCS, promoting business opportunities and increasing security awareness in Nigeria. It will also create more job opportunities for Nigerians”.

PRNigeria learnt that both TV and radio stations in Abuja and Lagos will be launched once all necessary requirements are perfected.

