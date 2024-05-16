Customs confirms appointment of 5 DCGs, 8 ACGs – See list

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight (8) Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs during its 59th regular meeting.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, National Public Relations Officer.

He said the meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, was held at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 14th May 2024. The details of the confirmed appointments are listed as follows:

Deputy Comptrollers General (DCGs)OO Peters DCG /Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd); BM Jibo (DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation);BU Nwanfor (DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives);SA Bomai DCG (Commander Training and Doctrine Command) and CK Niawan (DCG Tariff & Trade)

Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs); B Imam (ACG Board); AAS Oloyede ACG (Trade & Tariff);SK Dangaladima (ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’);A Abdul Azeez (ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’); SA Yuduf ACG (Human Resource Development); NP Umoh (ACG Training and Doctrine Command); CO Obih (ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’) and S Chitoma (ACG Strategic Research and Policy)

“The new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the Service.

“The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board.

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service. The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance”, the statement said.

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attains greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation amongst others, Maiwada said.