Customs Conducts Pre-Retirement Workshop on Strategic Exit Program for Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with Sean Cussons Consulting Group, organized a 5-day pre-retirement workshop for officers about to exit the service starting 13th November 2023 to 17th November 2023 at the Customs conference hall in Garki, Abuja.

Representing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Human Resource Development, Greg Itoto, reiterated the objectives of the retirement training for the officers. He emphasized that it would significantly contribute to preparing their lives after leaving the service.

He further stated that the participants would be equipped with new ideas and strategies to assist them in availing themselves of inherent opportunities. Itoto mentioned, “This workshop was designed to empower the officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and was approved by CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, considering its significance in finding better ways for the retiring officers after they are relieved from the service.”

The pre-retirement workshop, which mostly targets Deputy Comptrollers, aims to empower them with business ideas, investments, technological opportunities, and healthy living tips, among other aspects after leaving the service.

The Deputy Comptroller-General, who affirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to organizing such workshops for retiring officers, commended the CGC for improving employees’ social and economic well-being.

According to CGC Bashir, the Nigeria Customs Service will continue to appreciate the contributions of retired officers, considering them as critical stakeholders.

One of the participants, Deputy Comptroller Ajibola Kayode, commended the efforts of the CGC for organizing the workshop. He added that the session met their expectations in terms of preparing for life after the service. Kayode urged the service to sustain the culture of organizing such programs.

The program’s theme was “Strategic Exit Program for Retiring Staff of Nigeria Customs Service.”

