Customs Comptroller tasks officers on Technology

October 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



Mr Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Comptroller, Area ll Command, Onne Port in Rivers, has enjoined newly promoted officers of the Command embrace the E-custom based technology.

This, he noted, was enhance their efficiency as well as meet with modern day challenges.

According a statement signed by Mrs Ifeoma Ojekwu, the command’s spokesperson on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Comptroller harped on the numerous gains in technology-based system of operations.

The Comptroller noted that deploying E-custom based intelligence by officers has been observed be time saving, accuracy, prevent mistakes and increase overall productivity.

He therefore, urged the officers see themselves as role models as the organisation strives toward the attainment of globally accepted best practices.

“While you study the books of instructions, I enjoin you all refresh yourselves or show interest in training and retraining.

” This is especially in critical areas like scanner operation, analysis, data capturing, profiling and others.

“As you are aware already, modern Customs operation is knowledge-driven and a good way justify your new status.

“This promotion will cause some of you take superior responsibilities, make a point of duty transfer knowledge junior officers.

” This is for ease of transition and seamlessness of our operations at all times,” the Comptroller said.

Mohammed enjoined officers remain committed in the procedure on physical examination, be resolute make seizures and arrests when the need arises.

“As I have always said, this Command will remain a no go area for perpetrators of illicit trade or duty evasion, we are here detect and arrest them.

” This would be done anytime they dare us. We have done before and will keep doing it,” he said.

He also urged those who were not promoted in the batch not be discouraged as they look forward opportunities ahead.(NAN)

