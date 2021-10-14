Customs Comptroller tasks officers on Technology

Mr Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Comptroller, Area ll Command, Onne Port in Rivers, has enjoined newly promoted officers of the Command to embrace the E-custom based technology.

This, he noted, was to enhance their efficiency as well as to meet with modern day challenges.

According to a statement signed by Mrs Ifeoma Ojekwu, the command’s spokesperson on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Comptroller harped on the numerous gains in technology-based system of operations.

The Comptroller noted that deploying E-custom based intelligence by officers has been observed to be time saving, achieve accuracy, prevent mistakes and increase overall productivity.

He therefore, urged the officers to see themselves as role models as the organisation strives toward the attainment of globally accepted best practices.

“While you study the books of instructions, I enjoin you all to refresh yourselves or show interest in training and retraining.

” This is especially in critical areas like scanner operation, image analysis, data capturing, profiling and others.

“As you are aware already, modern Customs operation is knowledge-driven and a good way to justify your new status.

“This promotion will cause some of you to take superior responsibilities, make it a point of duty to transfer knowledge to junior officers.

” This is for ease of transition and seamlessness of our operations at all times,” the Comptroller said.

Mohammed enjoined officers to remain committed in the procedure on physical examination, be resolute to make seizures and arrests when the need arises.

“As I have always said, this Command will remain a no go area for perpetrators of illicit trade or duty evasion, we are here to detect and arrest them.

” This would be done anytime they dare us. We have done it before and will keep doing it,” he said.

He also urged those who were not promoted in the batch not to be discouraged as they look forward to opportunities ahead.(NAN)

