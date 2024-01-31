Customs committed to transparent financial statements-CG

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has expressed commitment to adhere to transparency in its financial dealings.

The Comptroller General (C-G) of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, made this known in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said the move was aimed at ensuring efficient auditing of its accounts.

According to the C-G, the commitment followed queries raised by the Auditor-General of the federation on the 2017 audited account, over NCS’s non-submission of audited financial statements for the 2016, 2017, and 2018 financial years.

This was when the C-G and his management appeared before the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Bamidele Salam.

Adeniyi said that NCS had been using integrated technology to collect revenue for more than 20 years, with more than 20 commercial banks involved in the process.

He explained that the service engaged the banks through a contractual agreement, which granted them access to a technology platform for the collection of payments.

According to him, the fund is remitted directly by the banks to the federation accounts.

The C-G promised to collaborate with the committee to ensure transparency and accountability in its operations.

“Compliance is something we take seriously, and we will ensure transparency if there are any grey areas that need our service to foster efficiency.

“ I am happy to mention that my team and I are prepared and will, in the most transparent manner, present statements to the committee,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the C-G on Monday at a retreat for Senior NCS Officers in Abuja, said the service had implemented robust risk management strategies to enhance the integrity of customs processes and mitigate risks.

He said the service had taken measures that would significantly improve the efficiency of supply chains and ease conducting meticulous post-clearance audits.(NAN)

By Martha Agas

