Customs command in Ogun intercepts illicit goods worth N241m in 2 weeks

By Ige Adekunle

Abeokuta, Oct. 6, 2023 (NAN) The Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area I Command, Bashir Adeniyi, on Friday said the Command intercepted illicit goods, worth N241,977 million within the last two weeks.

Adeniyi said this at a news conference in Abeokuta, Ogun, adding that that the officers of Command seized 1,436 used pneumatic tyres, 53 sacks and 569 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing a total of 1,179 kilograms between Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

The Customs boss said the officers also seized 3,149 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, alongside 32 vehicles used for conveyance, among others.

He explained that the Duty Paid Value(DPV) of the goods seized amounted to N241,977,943.

Adeniyi added the seizures were executed at various locations, including Papa/Ajegunle, Ilaro road, Imasayi/Joga, Ijebu-Ode axis and Odogbolu bush path along Ijebu-Ode road in Ogun.

“Today, we are delighted to report that our commitment to our citizens remains steadfast as we fulfill our statutory obligations and shield our beloved nation from the scourge of illicit drugs.

“Our officers’ relentless efforts and unwavering dedication in Zone A, specifically the Ogun 1 Area Command, have borne fruit, leading to the interception of cannabis sativa, used pneumatic tyres and vehicles laden with 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice,” he said.

Adeniyi noted that most of the tyres had exceeded their recommended lifespan from the dates they were manufactured.

He added that safety experts had warned against usage of tyres beyong four years from the date they were manufactured.

He explained that using tyres beyond the specified period posed a significant risk to motorists and could jeopardise their lives.

The Customs boss said increasing use of drugs had become a concern, leading to rise in abuse within the society, especially among youths.

“We reaffirm NCS’s commitment to protecting the society from entry of harmful substances and ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

“In addition, we are resolute in our mission to curb illicit trade, safeguard our roads from dangerous tyres and protect our youths from the devastating effects of illicit drugs,” he said.

Adeniyi admonished those engaged in illicit businesses to desist from such nefarious acts as it affected the revenue generation of the country negatively. (NAN)

