Customs command generates N45.7bn in Q1

The Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Command, Comptroller Michael Awe, says the command generated N45.7 billion in Q1 2025.

Awe disclosed this during a news conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, where he highlighted the command’s improved revenue performance compared to Q1 2024.

He noted that the revenue in Q1 2025 surpassed the N45.4 billion recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of N276.9 million.

This growth, he said, represented a 0.61 per cent rise, reflecting the command’s improved operational strategies and stakeholder compliance.

Awe credited the performance to increased stakeholder compliance, strict enforcement of trade rules, and timely blockage of revenue leakages through prompt interventions.

He praised the command’s compliant traders and stakeholders for their continued support in driving revenue, aligning with the service’s core mandate.

On anti-smuggling, Awe said the command recorded several seizures during the period under review, including four packages of immigration camouflage uniforms in rolls.

Other seized items included 19 packages of two-way Motorola walkie-talkies and three packages of Colorado CAT leaves.

The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of these items stood at N132.4 million, underscoring the significance of the interceptions.

He said the seizures were enabled by intelligence sharing, officer vigilance, and regular profiling of high-risk shipments.

“Let me reaffirm that the command is committed to thwarting all forms of illegitimate trade through the Murtala Muhammed Area Command.

“We shall enforce all applicable laws and regulations with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” Awe said.

He stated that a strong relationship with stakeholders, sister agencies, and strategic partners had been instrumental in achieving these results.

This collaboration, he said, ensures timely intelligence exchange, swift operations, and seamless coordination across functions.

Awe described stakeholder engagement as central to his strategy, fostering trust, openness, and mutual respect within the trading community.

He said such engagements had enhanced compliance and improved capacity to respond to emerging trade and security challenges.

Looking ahead, Awe assured that the command remained focused on boosting revenue and facilitating legitimate trade in Q2 2025.

He expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his team for their strategic guidance and support.

Awe also thanked the officers of the command for their dedication, vigilance, and professionalism, calling them the foundation of the command’s success.

He acknowledged the media’s role, appreciating journalists for their prompt, accurate reporting which helps foster transparency in customs operations. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)