Customs Chief pledges to curb repeated clashes between smugglers, officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, Idiroko, has reaffirmed its commitment to ending the frequent clashes between smugglers and officers in the state.

By Ige Adekunle





The Area Comptroller of the Command, Mohammed Shuaibu, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Chado Zakari, and issued to newsmen on Monday in Ota, Ogun State.

According to the statement, Shuaibu recently paid a courtesy visit to the Alake of Egbaland, other respected traditional leaders, and sister agencies in Ogun state.

Shuaibu stated that the visit aimed to enhance economic growth and security along Nigeria’s borders with the Republic of Benin.

He noted that the strategic visit was intended to foster long-term cooperation and synergy through intelligence sharing and the suppression of smuggling activities in and out of the country.

During the visit, Shuaibu met with several esteemed traditional leaders in Ogun state, including Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland.

Other leaders he visited included the Olu of Owode, Oba Rev. M.S. Akindele JP, and the Olu of Ilaro, the Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle.

The statement emphasised the vital role traditional leaders played in maintaining peace, order, and security within their communities, while also expressing sincere gratitude for their unwavering support.

“To improve border security and effectively combat smuggling, it is essential to draw upon the experience and legacy of long-standing institutions,” Shuaibu said.

He added that the discussions also included productive engagements with sister security agencies in Ogun state, underscoring the need for strong and continuous cooperation among security forces to tackle smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

According to Shuaibu, by sharing intelligence, resources, and expertise, the NCS and other security agencies can form a united front against those threatening Nigeria’s national security and economic stability.

He highlighted the strategic importance of Ogun state’s borders with the Republic of Benin, stressing the need for collective efforts in the fight against economic crimes.

Shuaibu identified smuggling as a major economic crime and noted that, through collaboration with traditional leaders and security agencies, the issue could be effectively curbed.

The customs Chief also reaffirmed that the NCS would continue to adopt innovative and resourceful strategies to safeguard the nation’s borders and foster economic growth.

According to the statement, the Area comptroller visited several sister security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Department of State Services .

These agencies warmly welcomed him and assured the Ogun 1 Area Command of their continuous support and collaboration.

Shuaibu expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit, noting the strengthened ties with security forces and traditional leaders.

He called for sustained collaboration, cooperation, and dedication to overcoming challenges, reiterating Ogun 1 Area command’s commitment to working collectively toward a common goal.(NAN)