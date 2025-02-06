Customs charges newly promoted officers on diligence, hard work

The Nigeria Customs Service has urged newly promoted officers to see their new ranks as a call for higher responsibility and greater diligence.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Nigeria Customs Service has urged newly promoted officers to see their new ranks as a call for higher responsibility and greater diligence.

Chukwudi Ogbonna, the Controller, Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone/Akwa Ibom Area, made the call while decorating 30 newly promoted officers with their new ranks in calabar on Thursday.

Ogbonna urged the newly promoted officers to remain diligent and committed to their duties in order to achieve remarkable results.

“Your promotion demonstrates your perseverance and resilience. You have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, professionalism and passion for service.

“I urge you to continue to pursue excellence, your success is not only a source of pride to the service, it is an inspiration to your colleagues,” he said.

The area controller urged the officers not to see their promotion as a destination, but a springboard for greater challenges, responsibilities and success.

“As you assume this new positions, remember that to whom much is given, much is expected. We expect greater commitment from you.

“Significant contributions and improvements are expected, use your new roles to drive growth, innovation and excellence in the system,” he said.(NAN)