Customs CG decorates 2 ACGs, Comptrollers, others, charges them to redouble efforts

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has decorated recently appointed Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs), Comptrollers, and other senior officers.

This ceremony held on Thursday at the Customs Corporate Headquarters Abuja, came shortly after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced the appointment of ACG Florence Nano Ogar-Modey and ACG Queen Ogbudu and the promotion of 2,209 senior officers.

The occasion, attended by the NCS Management Team and family members of the celebrants, marked a historic moment in the service.

Addressing the newly decorated officers, the CGC emphasized that the 2023 promotion exercise was based on outstanding performance and merit.

He charged all officers and personnel to redouble their efforts, assuring them that dedication and commitment to duty would not go unnoticed and unrewarded.

“While some of you received regular promotions today, there are others who earned special promotions due to their exceptional performance and commitment to promoting the Service,” stated the CGC.

He assured that such dedicated officers would be duly recognized and rewarded by the Management Team.

The CGC’s call on the celebrants aligns with his ongoing efforts to achieve his 3-point agenda: Consolidation, Collaboration, and Innovation, all in support of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Manthra.

Among those newly promoted to the rank of Comptroller are TM Daniyan, F Fajana, N Isyaku, MV Umana, AC Nwobi, F Abdulquadir, HK Ejibunu, FM Ojiofor, IN Aliyu, MD Malah, EO Oshoba, JK Oladeji, E Luka, AP Daruaku, FM Ojeifor, IN Nwokorie, EJ Harrison, and others.

Recall that the breakdown of promotions includes:

Inspector of Customs (IC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) – 348

ASC II to ASC I – 321

ASC I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs II (DSC) – 355

DSC to Superintendent of Customs (SC) – 207

SC to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) – 500

CSC to Assistant Comptroller (AC) – 333

AC to Deputy Comptroller (DC) – 78

DC to Customs Comptroller (CC) – 67

In his congratulatory message, the CGC urged the newly appointed and promoted officers to redouble their efforts in executing critical roles, including revenue generation, trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Queen Obudu, expressed deep appreciation in her vote of thanks, reassuring unwavering belief that the capabilities of the officers meet up to expectations.

