Customs CG appoints new management members

Following the statutory retirement of some members of the management team of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has approved key management appointments in acting capacity and redeployment to enhance strategic service delivery.

By Chimezie Godfrey

“A breakdown of the appointments and redeployment are as follows:

“BM JIBO DCG Finance Administration and Technical Services (FATS)

“OA ALAJOGUN Ag. DCG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I)

“IG UMAR Ag. ACG Headquarters

“OA SALEFU Ag. ACG Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC)

“BA MAKINDE Ag. ACG Human Resource Development (HRD)

“T BOMODI Ag. ACG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I)

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The service remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance,,” CGC Adeniyi stated.

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, CGC Adeniyi congratulated newly appointed officers.

He charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.