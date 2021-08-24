Customs cautions Katsina residents against peddling wrong information

The Katsina state Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has cautioned residents of the state against peddling wrong information.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Danbaba Isah, made the appeal in a statement made available newsmen on Monday, in Katsina.

“The attention of the NCS, Katsina area command, has been drawn to a video circulating on social media claiming that our operatives denied passage of goods to Jibia.

“This claim is untrue and it is an attempt by unscrupulous members of the community to incite the general public against the Customs.

“It is worth mentioning that one of the core functions of the NCS is trade facilitation,” he said.

According to him, as a Local Government Area in Nigeria, Jibia was entitled to free trade and movement of goods and services from all parts of Nigeria.

Isah also enjoined the public to desist from posting wrong information on social media.

“NCS is always ready to bring to book any officer that operates contrary to its standard operating procedures as enshrined in its book of instructions, ” he said. (NAN)

