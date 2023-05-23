Customs builds a N19.6bn smart corporate headquarters

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Nigeria Customs Service has built a N19.6 billion smart Corporate Headquarters.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Adeniyi, Chairman, Organising Committee for Commissioning of the edifice, said the building had a 12-floor tower with five floors on both wings of the tower and “bridges” linking the two wings.

The chairman said construction of the building commenced in 2007 following the need to build a befitting edifice for the service.

He further said that the need for more space in view of the capacity of the service also informed the construction of the building,

Adeniyi said the building, having undergone redesigning and remodelling, was set for commissioning.

According to him, the Commissioning would be carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

He said “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his approval to commission the just completed Corporate Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“We will also be expecting ministers, heads of agencies as well as the diplomatic corps.

“The new headquarters of the service is a technologically friendly building, with all the facilities to monitor the different borders and commands across the country from a centralised system.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs made it a priority that the building will be delivered during his tenure and that is what we are witnessing today.”

The chairman said the building, sitting on approximately 25,000 square metres, was designed and constructed by indigenous firms.

He said the height of the building above the ground was approximately 40 metres and one of the tallest buildings within the Business District of Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi said the building would be serviced with modern and up-to-date mechanical and electrical services installations.

The deputy comptroller-general of customs said the service was proud to state that “such an architectural masterpiece is cost efficient.”

On the challenges encountered during the construction of the building, Adeniyi said there were challenges ranging from variations and adjustment in the model of the building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corporate Headquarters building referred to as “Customs House”, is located in Maitama, one of the high brow areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The project was conceived in 2002 to provide a comfortable and conducive working environment for staff and authorised visitors to the building.(NAN)