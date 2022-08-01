Customs boss tasks students to be focused, courageous to be achievers

By Ige Adekunle

Mrs Raliat Laaro-Olatunji, the Assistant Comptroller of Customs in charge of Apapa Command in Lagos, on Monday advised students to be focused, courageous and determined, to be achievers in life.Olatunji gave the advice during the valedictory and prize giving ceremony for the outgoing SS3 students of Adedokun International Schools, Ota, Ogun.

According to Laaro-Olatunji, who was chairperson of the ocassion, students can be achievers and problem solvers if they properly manage their time.The customs boss described an achiever as someone who succeeded in any activity embarked upon by breaking every barrier that could hinder someone’s success.“It takes focus, courage, determination and proper planning of their time to be achievers as they would confront many barriers on their way to success.“

In addition, you also need prayers to be able to surmount all of the barriers you might face on your way to success,” she said.The Proprietress of the school, Mrs Romoke Adedokun, said that the successes and unity of purpose recorded by the school was not achieved on a bed of roses.Adedokun said that the school was able to achieve remarkable milestones due to mutual strength, understanding and dedication from staff, parents and students, who were all stakeholders.“The set standard stood us out among others and branded the school which made it the school of choice,” the proprietress said.

She said that the school came second in the National Cross Learning Mathematics Competition and commended the parents association for their immense contributions towards the growth and development of the school.She admonished the outgoing students against wrong steps and illegal activities that could be counter-productive to their future.The proprietress congratulated the graduating students, urging them to always remember the son and daughter of whom they were whereever they found themselves.The Principal of the school, Mr Mike Fatukasi, said that the session had been very fruitful and that progress had been made in all sectors of the school.Fatukasi said that the students of science department produced such items like perfumes, soaps and air fresheners during the 2021/2022 session with the label of Adedokun International.(NAN)

