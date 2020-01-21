Customs boss tasks officers on asset declaration

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Retired Col. Hameed Ali, has directed officers of the service to henceforth declare their assets every year.

Ali gave the order when members of the Board of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), led by its Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ali stated that the declaration of assets was compulsory for its officers, to lead by example, as they were part of the enforcers of the nation’s laws.

“The law that governs Nigeria Customs Service and bankers require that we declare our assets every year, because of the nature of the type of job we do.

“This is because of our involvement in financial transactions; so, we must lead by example as there must be checks and balances.

“The continuous filling of this form will not only keep officers in check, but will make them have confidence that what they are doing in their life is well-programmed and structured.

“We will showcase ourselves, and we will lead by example by enforcing this, starting from this year.

“We will need your cooperation to ensure that whatever we declare is properly scrutinised, and we want to assure you that we will support you in achieving your mandate,” he said.

The comptroller-general harped on his commitment to enforce the directive, starting from the recruitment of new officers to the service.

He stated that the service was already working on its in-house Code of Ethics for its officers, to ensure that they were patriotic public officers.

He also requested that the bureau make out time to enlighten its officers on benefits of declaring their asset and procedures for filling the forms.

Earlier, the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Mohammed Isah, noted that the assistance of the service was required to enforce the Code of Conduct on all public officers.

He stated that the bureau saw the NCS as a partner in the corruption fight in the country, as they both had investigative and prosecuting powers.

“We want to make a plea with the Nigeria Customs Service to show exemplary conduct by declaring their assets and complying with the code of ethics of all public officers.

“I also want to urge them not to be afraid of declaring their assets, as it will help the bureau to know the public officer who is living within his or her lawful income,” he said. (NAN)