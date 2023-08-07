Customs boss reiterates commitment to improved national security

By Ige Adekunle

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, has reiterated the commitment of the agency to improving relationship with border communities to enhance national security.

Adeniyi said this during a visit to some palaces on Monday in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the customs boss visited the following palaces: Palaces of Oba John Ojo, the Oniko of Iko Idiroko Kingdom, of Oba Yisa Olaniyan.

Others are the Onikpokia of Ikpokia Kingdom, as well as the palace of Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Oba of Ilaro Kingdom.

NAN also reports that the Customs boss visited the Ogun I Area Command at Idiroko, where he was received by the Area Controller, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, representatives of sister agencies and the republic of Benin Customs Administration as well as other stakeholders

He noted that customs community relations in border area would facilitate the discharge of its mandates.

“The role of the border community is vital to help security agencies in the discharge of their duties as regards national security,” Adeniyi said.

The Customs boss said that he visited the various palaces to solicit for the support of border communities and their leaders

According to him, their support is paramount to the success of the service operations.

He added that the visit was in continuation of his familiarisation tour to Area Commands and Units in Zone ‘A’.

Adeniyi said, “Idiroko is very strategic to our operations, as all the borders around Idiroko represent a strategic gateway to, not just trade and economic development of Nigeria, but also for national security management

The Customs boss said that members of the community, such like all other border communities in Nigeria, have a significant role in helping the security agencies in the discharge of their roles.

The Customs boss urged the community to continue to support the government, noting that the new administration had shown that it would listen to people.

He added that the administration of President Bola Tinibu had also demonstrated that policies of no impacts would be reviewed.

Adeniyi, while also soliciting their support, charged them to channel their reactions appropriately to the government, saying that the new administration would always listening to their complaints.

He assured them of recruitment opportunties into the Service for people in border communities.

“The recruitment policies will be revisited by the Federal Government to ensure that more people from the border communities get slots into Nigeria Customs Service,” he said.

Adeniyi noted that the stakeholders, and customs community relationship is stronger when you know that you have your sons and daughters in the Nigeria Customs Service.

He stressed the need for all agencies to remain focused and committed toward the ideal of national and regional security.

“For us in Customs and indeed all other members of the security agencies, our task in this part of the country is critical. We have a collective mandate to ensure and enhance national security.

“In addition, we see every criminal as an enemy of the state first and foremost before you begin to talk about our mandate of smuggling, human and drug trafficking, and all of that,” he said.

In his response,Oba John Olakunle Ojo, the Oniko of Iko Idiroko Kingdom, appreciated the Customs boss for his visit, while raising concerns on issues affecting their livelihoods. (NAN)

