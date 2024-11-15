Customs boss pays tributes to Lagbaja

The Comptroller General (C-G) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has described the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as an astute military leader.

By Martha Agas

The Comptroller General (C-G) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has described the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as an astute military leader.

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was a leader of immense dedication and sacrifice. His contributions to Nigeria’s security and inter-agency cooperation are immeasurable,” Adeniyi said in a statement by NCS spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada.

He described Lagbaja’s death as a huge loss not only to his family, the military and the government, but to all Nigerians.

Adeniyi condoled with the family, colleagues and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said that the NCS had postponed its Gala and Award Night, initially scheduled for Friday in Abuja, as part of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Conference, to honour the military leader.

“This decision is taken to allow NCS identify with the mood of the nation in mourning Lagbaja.

“The NCS acknowledges the weight of this moment; we join all to mourn the passing of a steadfast leader,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of Lagbaja arrived in Abuja on Thursday, in preparation for his burial on Friday.

Lagbaja died on Nov. 5 in Lagos after a brief illness.(NAN)