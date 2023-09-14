Customs Boss emphasizes commitment to training, trade solutions with NIPSS

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Customs Service has reaffirmed its commitment to enhance the skills of its officers and men through training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos.

The Acting Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, made this known on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, when he received the Director General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Professor Ayo Omotayo and his management team, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abuja.

The Ag. CGC, who appreciated NIPSS’s role in promoting trade in Nigeria and pledged continued collaboration, emphasized their joint efforts to find scientific solutions for trade modeling and monitoring of legitimate trades at entry and exit points.

The Acting Comptroller General acknowledged the value of NIPSS’s training programs for Customs officers and called for a sustainable partnership.

On his part, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Director General of NIPSS, congratulated the Acting CGC on his well-deserved appointment and stated that they were in Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters to discuss trade-related challenges hindering smooth facilitation. He requested the establishment of a data collection centre for trade modelling.

Prof. Omotayo expressed optimism about the Customs’ role in trade facilitation and proposed the creation of a pension institute for retired officers, inviting Customs to become an active member of NIPSS to strengthen collaboration with other stakeholders for modernizing trade in Nigeria.

