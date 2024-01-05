Customs Boss Appreciates Vice President Kashim Shettima, Intimates him on Outcome of 2023 CGC’s Conference

In a gesture of appreciation and strategic engagement, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, paid a thank-you visit to His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, at the State House.

The visit, which took place on January 5, 2024, aimed to express gratitude to Vice President Shettima for his attendance and delivery of a Keynote speech on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at the recently concluded 2023 CGC’s conference held in Lagos.

During the conference, key issues and strategies for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were deliberated, contributing to enhancing customs operations.

Comptroller General Adeniyi took the opportunity to provide Vice President Shettima with a comprehensive briefing on the outcomes and resolutions from the CGC’s conference. The discussions covered a spectrum of topics related to customs activities, trade facilitation, and strategies to combat illicit trade.

In addition to expressing gratitude, the CGC seized the occasion to solicit the support of the Vice President for the NCS mandate of achieving the N5.0 trillion revenue target in 2024. This ambitious plea is geared towards enhancing revenue generation and further fortifying the economic contributions of the NCS.

The meeting, held at the State House, exemplified the commitment of the NCS to collaborative efforts with key stakeholders in the government and private sector.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, acknowledging the importance of Customs in national development, pledged continued support for the NCS towards achieving its mandate and commended the CGC for the initiatives undertaken.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

